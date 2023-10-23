(WSYR-TV) — Halloween is a week from tomorrow and many of us are focusing on pulling together costumes and getting the right candy to give away. But now’s the time to think about ways to keep your kids safe on the big day.

Julie Panna is the Executive Director of the Onondaga County Medical Society, and she has some great ideas to get ready and stay safe.

Trick or Treating

Caution when crossing streets

Check children’s candy, make sure everything is prepackaged, discard any loose candy

If you believe that your child was given a controlled substance, call local law enforcement

Home Safety

This time of year kids look all over the house for treats

Controlled substances can look like candy & fun treats

Children are more likely to search for candy or controlled substances that look like candy the week before & following Halloween

Bottom line: Lock these up, child proof them especially if you have little ones

For more tips, and to learn about the Onondaga County Medical Society on their website on OnMedDocs.org.