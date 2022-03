After a long wait, Lin Manuel Miranda’s musical “Hamilton” comes to Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre.

The musical follows the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton with a blend of R&B and hip-hop. It’s in town through Sunday, March 27th. Sistina and Erik chat with Pierre Jean Gonzalez who plays Alexander Hamilton in the “Philip Tour” of Hamilton.

To learn more or get tickets to visit BroadwayInSyracuse.com.