(WSYR-TV) — Facing cancer at any age is devastating, but a diagnosis for young adults between the ages of 18 to 39 comes with unique challenges and considerations.

That’s what happened to Dellyanett Rullán Peña, who learned she had cancer a the young age of 36. However, she’s in remission now, and she’s sharing her story of hope and perseverance.

Shortly after moving to a new city to pursue new adventures in 2021, Dellyanett Rullán Peña learned she had Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. While she had gotten the chance to do some acting before the diagnosis, the news of her cancer put her dreams on the backburner. During her chemotherapy, Dellyanett experienced symptoms including nausea, headaches, hair loss, and weight loss.

When the diagnosis came, Dellyanett was determined to stay hopeful and trust that she would make it through her difficult situation. Fortunately, she did. That was until the cancer came back earlier this year. When the cancer relapsed, Dellyanett wasn’t quite as optimistic.

Fortunately, today, 38-year-old Dellyannet is in remission and pursuing her dream career: acting. She says she’s incredibly grateful for the treatment options that helped her get through the relapse. She’s also incredibly thankful for her family, friends, and community members who helped her beat the cancer.

For more information on blood cancers and forms of treatment, visit lls.org.