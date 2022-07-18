(WSYR-TV) — Social Security Disability Insurance can be a daunting and complicated process. Many folks who apply for the benefits often have their applications denied. The Antonowicz Group of legal advocates and professionals understands this process, and they can help.

Attorney Peter Antonowicz says that the rate at which claims get denied often depends on the age of the person filing. If you’re over the age of 50, your claim is more likely to be accepted.

The process may be difficult to go through, however, representation has certainly improved over the past 40 years when The Antonowicz Group was first starting out.

So many people are surprised when their disability claims are denied, though it’s very important not to give up. instead of giving up on the claim, Peter Antonowicz says that hiring a local attorney is the way to go.

For more information on disability claims and appeals, visit DisabilityA-Z.com.