(WSYR-TV) — Would it be a Central New York summer without free concerts downtown? The answer is no. Hanover Thursdays offers free concerts every Thursday beginning August 4 at Hanover Square.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Thursday you can watch local bands Los Blancos and Hard Promises take the stage for a night of free fun.

“Every week’s something different. Loads of different genres, loads of different vibes. Always free. We’re going to have an artist village, it’s really going to be something to celebrate the Syracuse culture,” Joe Driscoll, local musician and event organizer says.

Joe hopes the event will give a “shot in the arm” to local restaurants in the area with the organizers giving away over $150 in gift certificates for some of downtown Syracuse’s best restaurants. For more information and to view the Hanover Thursday’s lineup, visit HanoverThursdays.com.