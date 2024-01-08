(WSYR-TV) — The feeling of happiness is being sought more than ever, but if you’ve watched or read the news lately, you can see more and more people are unhappy.

International keynote speaker and Amazon bestselling author Rob Dubin shares how to create more happiness for yourself and your family.

He and his wife spent 17 years living on a sailboat and sailing around the world. They studied happiness in over 100 countries.

Dubin said, “Happiness is a decision we make.”

If you are interested in learning more about Rob Dubin and his thoughts on happiness, visit RobDubin.com.