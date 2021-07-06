Happy Trails Project Spreads Smiles One Bracelet At A Time

“Pass it on and don’t forget to smile!” is the motto behind the “Happy Trails Project” and already their mission has come to fruition.

Sophia Barkoff is the founder of the company and came up with the idea amid COVID-19. As a college senior, she understood how important it was to pass on positivity when everyone was living in a very uncertain time.

Their mission is simple, gift a smile to three or more recipients, see where your gift goes, and make an individual impact to many others along the way. The Happy Trails Project is giving back too. They donate 10-percent of all proceeds to the leading anti-hunger organization, Feed The Children.

To learn more about how you can ‘smile and pass it on’ visit TheHappyTrailsProject.com.