Harlem Globetrotters bring all-new tour to Syracuse in February

The Harlem Globetrotters have brought fun and laughs to fans on six continents since 1926 with what they call artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill.

They are bringing their all-new SPREAD GAME TOUR to Syracuse in February.

“Even if you’ve been to a Globetrotter game in years past, whether it’s like two years ago or twenty years ago, we are introducing a lot of new elements to our game” says star HOPS Pearce. “One of which is going to be a dunk contest element, which I am super excited about because I’m a dunker. It’s one of my favorite things to do within the game, and then we’re also introducing some new faces that will increase fan engagement.”

The Harlem Globetrotters will also use the tour to pay tribute to Curly Neal, a widely beloved basketball legend who enjoyed over 22 seasons with the Globetrotters and passed away in 2020.

And HOPS says there is more to this tour than just basketball.

“There’s another side to the SPREAD GAME TOUR and it’s more so about educational partnerships focusing on important causes like social justice issues and things like that.”

The Harlem Globetrotters bring their SPREAD GAME TOUR to Syracuse on February 7th. The game starts at 7 p.m. at the Upstate Medical Arena at the Oncenter War Memorial.

Click here for tickets and more information.