Harmony Katz Donate Big Check To Food Bank of CNY

Syracuse’s Harmony Katz Barbershop Choir has been using their voices to help local food pantries. Over the last four years, the group has raised over $20,000 for the Food Bank of Central New York raising money through their music. “We do all that we can with the gifts we’ve been given and our gifts are our singing,” said Pete Carentz, director of the Harmony Katz.

“When you look around our beautiful city and you see people that are hungry, how do you not be touched by that? So by the chance that we have a talent that we can use for the good of the community and the good of the food bank it’s just a wonderful feeling,” added chapter president Matt Fitzgibbons.

“You can feel the passion and the enthusiasm for helping feed the hungry as well as their love of music,” said Kathleen Stress the Executive Director of the Food Bank of Central New York.

This year the Harmony Katz presented the Food Bank of CNY a check for $4,000 which will go to provide 12,000 meals. The funds were raised through donations, concerts and the sales of the Harmony Katz’s 3 CDs: “Go Tell It on the Mountain”, “Upon the Midnight Clear”, and “Holiday Harmony for the Hungry”.

To learn more about the Harmony Katz, see a schedule of upcoming concerts or to purchase a CD, visit HarmonyKatz.org.

