Harmony Katz Singing From A Distance This Valentine’s Day

The Harmony Katz, a barbershop chorus in Central New York, has been forced to switch up their signing telegrams this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Usually, the chorus is spreading love and cheer through their Valentine’s Day performances, raising funds for the Food Bank of Central New York, but Director and Founder Pet Carentz says that like so many others, they’ve adapted with a virtual approach. This year they’re inviting you to do so in digital form.

The Harmony Katz are offering four different videos from their website for purchase, to help continue their annual holiday tradition from a distance.

If you’d like to purchase one of the Harmony Katz’ singing Valentine videos, visit HarmonyKatz.org to learn more.

