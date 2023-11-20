(WSYR-TV) — There is nothing quite like the sound of a harp… unless it’s a studio full of harps.

Meet the Holiday of Harps ensemble, coming together to help Central New York celebrate the 30th anniversary of “A Dickens Christmas” in Skaneateles. Marlene Connor is the president of the ensemble and she spoke with Tim Fox about the upcoming show and their ensemble.

CNY Chapter of the American Harp Society presents “Holiday Harps in Concert,” Sunday, Dec. 3, 1:30pm, Skaneateles First Presbyterian Church. It’s all part of the 30th anniversary of “A Dickens Christmas” in Skaneateles.

Find details about all the events at Skaneateles.com, under “calendar.”