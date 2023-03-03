(WSYR-TV) — The world has spent the past year celebrating the bicentennial of the American hero, Harriet Tubman. She chose Auburn as her home for more than 50 years, and this month, the city is celebrating one of its most famous citizens.

Next Friday is Harriet Tubman Day, and two people involved in planning that celebration: Reverend Paris Price of Harriet Tubman Memorial AME Zion Church, and Elder Melody Smith Johnson, an entrepreneur and mentor in the community.

To sign up for this event, search HarrietTubmanDayCelebration on Facebook.