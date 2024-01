(WSYR-TV) — We know how cold it can get here in Central New York in the winter months.

A hat, scarf and gloves are staples, but a lot of people go with out. There is a community effort to address that. Eric Devendorf joined Bridge Street to talk about his foundation’s efforts.

The giveaway is Saturday, January 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Central Village Boys and Girls Club.

It’s located at 212 Van Buren Street, Syracuse.

For more information, visit ED23Foundation.org