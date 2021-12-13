Have Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Kitchen Cater Your Holiday Party

This holiday season a Fayetteville restaurant wants you to take some time for yourself!

Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza and Kitchen wants to do all the work for you whether it be catering your holiday party or serving you up a great meal.

While their menu features Italian favorites and homemade specialties, it is the pizza that is drawing hungry diners from all over. They are also known for their signature drinks, and special dessert cocktails changing weekly.

Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Kitchen is in Limestone Plaza and also offers outdoor seating and a back patio where local musicians help entertain those that are enjoying a meal.

Click here to visit Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Kitchen’s website – where you can see their full menu and order online.