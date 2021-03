Superhero fans waited forever to see the Justice League come to the big screen, but the original results didn’t seem to satisfy anyone. Now, the original director has had a chance to finish the film the way he’d planned it, and fans can’t wait to see it.

Film and TV Critic Brian Miller shares his thoughts on Zack Snyder’s Justice League in the video above.

If you’ve seen the film, please share your thoughts with us by emailing BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com