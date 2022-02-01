Have you streamed “The Righteous Gemstones”?

The new paradigm – streaming versus over-the-air – is making possible something we haven’t seen before: actors starring in multiple series at the same time. 

John Goodman is a prime example.  He’s currently appearing on The Connors on ABC and on HBO Max’s The Righteous Gemstones.

Watch the video above to see Brian Miller share his thoughts on The Righteous Gemstones, a very funny satire that’s just been renewed for a third season. 

If you’ve watched it, please share your thoughts by e-mailing BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com.

