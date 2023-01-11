(WSYR-TV) — Sometimes, to pull yourself out of a rut, you have to change your mindset.

A decision has to be made to be grateful, and according to Christina Van Ditto, a business owner, advocate, mom, and contributor to Bridge Street, once you’ve made that decision you have to keep reminding yourself what you are grateful for.

Wednesday, Christina joined the show broke down how to be a better version of you in 2023.

Van Ditto’s mission with S.A.M.E. (Soul And Mind Evolution) is to empower families and communities with support and education about inclusivity and more. You can check out her Facebook.