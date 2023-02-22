(WSYR-TV) — Winter sports are one of Central New Yorkers favorite things to do, and this group is making sure that everyone, no matter their ability, is able to get a chance to ride. The Cicero Youth Bureau, Parks & Recreation in conjunction with Rob Bick and the South Bay Fire Department are working together to make sure this event happens regardless of weather conditions.

The second annual snowmobile ride for children with special needs is returning to Cicero this Saturday, Feb. 25.

The event is free for children with special needs ages 3 to 20 and their families. A parent or guardian must be present. If there isn’t enough snow for snowmobile rides, the event will also offer rides on the South Bay Fire Department fire trucks.

To learn more, visit Cicero.RecDesk.com and click on the ‘special events’ tab.