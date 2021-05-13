Head To Dino Safari At The NYS Fairgrounds

Grab your passports for a Dino Safari adventure at the New York State Fairgrounds!

Families can take a trip to “Pangea National Park” for a drive-thru event featuring over forty giant moving dinosaurs. The educational experience will last about 60 minutes with audio narration from your car’s speakers.

The experience was created in consultation with a paleontologist and features fact-based content in addition to an exciting storyline. During the socially distanced journey audience members will learn how dinosaurs evolved, where they called home, and may have to help save a baby dinosaur’s life!

You can experience Dino Safari starting Friday, May 14th through Monday, May 31st at the New York State Fairgrounds in the Orange Lot. Tickets start at $49.95 per vehicle for up to seven individuals.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit DinoSafari.com.

