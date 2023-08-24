SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Working with a turning a piece of wood looks simple enough until you try it.
You can do just that and see some vintage woodworking tools at the Witter Agriculture Museum at the New York State Fair.
by: Dave Longley
