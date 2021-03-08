Healing and Finding Yourself Through Creative Outlets

While the pandemic has been tough on the arts, Owner of Liverpool Art Center Sandra Sabene believes that the arts can help us make it through and find ourselves.

Opened as an art gallery in 2002 it became much more and transitioned into offering expressive and creative arts programs. After losing two members of their art community and the passing of Sabene’s son, she credits the center’s strong community like an “art family”.

Sandra mentions that finding yourself through art can be through a creative outlet and taking time for yourself. The art center caters to teens and adults and offers different methods of creative expression.

The Liverpool Art Center is located at 305 Vine Street in the Liverpool Village Mall. You can call them at 315-234-9333 or visit ArtsAndHealing.com for more information.