Health Benefits of Seasonal Produce

Each season offers an array of fresh fruit and vegetables and it gives everyone the perfect excuse to try something new.

Holistic Nutrition Coach Gabriella Rosetti says eating what’s in season will not only impress your palette but there are health benefits. Rosetti mentions, “vegetables and fruits offer fiber, healthy carbs, healthy sugars too because our brain needs sugar to function.”

From apples to sweet potatoes and beets you can create many recipes using your fall produce. Rosetti suggests making crockpot applesauce or even a harvest salad.

When pressed with the decision of fresh or frozen Rosetti mentions, frozen is going to contain a higher nutrient content because it’s frozen at its peak, where fresh has a longer transit time to the store, so we don’t really have a way of knowing how long the product has been in transit.” You can also support local farmers so you know where your produce is coming from.

