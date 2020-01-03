Healthy Food Options From Pure Market & Eatery

Live Now
Chef Luke Houghton wanted to give Central New York a taste of everything and that was just the beginning of his latest endeavor.

Provisions Pure Market and Eatery has officially opened its doors in downtown Auburn. Houghton says that one of the major missions of the company is to try to reduce waste. They branched out into the concept of the market and the eatery which, he says, is really just in synergy with everything they do.

“We’re just trying to hit every corner of the market where people can have access to us,” he said.

Pure Market and Eatery sells a lot of different products and works to include local products and ingredients. They also offer different prepared foods that are available for the day or the week with the family at home.

They also have a cafe that is open from 7am to 7pm on weekdays and from 11am to 7pm on Saturdays. They also offer meal delivery options and catering too.

Pure Market and Eatery is located at 10 East Genesee Street in Auburn. To learn more about what they offer visit ProvisionsByPure.com.

