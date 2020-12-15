Healthy Holiday Snack Ideas From Nutritionist Kelly Springer

There’s so much to love about the holidays, including so many delicious dishes. But if over-indulging is something you’d like to avoid this season, why not try a healthier choice?
Nutritionist Kelly Springer is back with some quick and healthy snacks that you can take to go.
To learn more about fun and healthy snack ideas from Kelly, visit her online at KellysChoice.org.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App