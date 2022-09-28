(WSYR-TV) — Fall just wouldn’t be fall without apples. Thankfully, registered dietician nutritionist Kelly Springer has answers on some great ways to eat healthy with New York apples and Hammons Black Walnuts.

New York State has a variety of different apples, whether you prefer tart apples, sweet apples, or anything in between. You can even get apples from New York State to ship across the country.

Black walnuts are even healthier than the typical English walnut. They’re wild to North America and have a bold, unique flavor. They also have more protein, nutrients, and vitamins than the typical walnut.

Together, the New York apples and Hammons Black Walnuts make a perfect pair for any meal or snack this time of year.

