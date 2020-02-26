Healthy Snacks For Hibernating This Winter

Many of us go dormant in the colder months, sitting inside and eating heavy comfort foods, which can lead to bad eating habits we try to shed come spring. Nutritionist Kelly Springer shares how to make a delicious and nutritious snack that will help to combat the winter blues.

"We love getting in yogurt because it is going to have a good protein source," said Springer. One 5.3 ounce cup has 15 to 16 grams of protein and only 90 calories. "So it's really good for you. As a registered dietician, I highly recommend this product."

Stack fruit or chia seeds to your yogurt snack for a nutritious punch. Oranges are currently in season and will add heart-healthy antioxidants, folate and vitamin c. Adding berries like strawberries or blueberries, fresh or frozen, adds more vitamin c and fiber. For added crunch to your yogurt, chia seeds are also a great source of fiber along with omega 3.

