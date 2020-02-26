Healthy Snacks For Hibernating This Winter

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Many of us go dormant in the colder months, sitting inside and eating heavy comfort foods, which can lead to bad eating habits we try to shed come spring. Nutritionist Kelly Springer shares how to make a delicious and nutritious snack that will help to combat the winter blues.

“We love getting in yogurt because it is going to have a good protein source,” said Springer. Light and Fit has launched a brand new yogurt, Islandic Style Skyr yogurt, which Springer said is a thick, creamy style yogurt with a sweet and tart taste. One 5.3 ounce cup has 15 to 16 grams of protein and only 90 calories. “So it’s really good for you. As a registered dietician, I highly recommend this product.”

Stack fruit or chia seeds to your yogurt snack for a nutritious punch. Oranges are currently in season and will add heart-healthy antioxidants, folate and vitamin c. Adding berries like strawberries or blueberries, fresh or frozen, adds more vitamin c and fiber. For added crunch to your yogurt, chia seeds are also a great source of fiber along with omega 3.

To learn more about how Kelly can help you, visit KellysChoice.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected