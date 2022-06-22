With the Fourth of July right around the corner, you might be wondering what foods to bring to the party. Nutritionist Kelly Springer says the best way to find something good is to look for foods with color.

Some great foods include hummus, peppers, grapes, cheese, and more. Many of these nutritious foods are easily found locally.

“We’re so lucky in Central New York to have these wonderful fruits and vegetables right in our backyards and also in our farm markets,” says Kelly.

It can also be totally okay to buy pre-packaged containers or vegetable trays, she says. They may even be less expensive than buying everything separately.

One of the most important aspects of summer health maintenance is making sure you’re staying hydrated. Drinking enough water can prevent headaches, keep your temperature in balance, and help digestion. It’s important to try and get 20 ounces of water in the morning, 20 in the afternoon, 10 during a snack, and then another 20 at night. Kelly recommends adding fruit into water to give it a little extra fresh flavor.

Kelly Springer has made appearances on numerous national television shows, including Good Morning America, sharing nutrition tips and tricks for all. She joins the hosts of Bridge Street several times each month.

For more information on healthy food combinations you can try this Fourth of July, visit kellyschoice.org.