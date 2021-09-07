Healthy Ways To Beat Back To School Stress

Back to school is a busy time for everyone and can be very stressful too, but Registered Dietitian Kelly Springer says that exercise may be the key to reducing stress this time of year.

Physical wellness is just as important to eating well and Kelly recommends everyone exercise at least 10 minutes a day. Kelly’s Choice is also partnering with an online platform that can help you achieve your fitness goals right from home. Rowdy is a lifestyle brand created for people who want to stay fit from anywhere. They offer rhythmic based movements that work to match your body to deliver more results in less time, she says. And the best part is that you can do it from anywhere. To learn more, find them online at TheRowdyCo.com.

Pairing physical fitness with nutritional wellness is also important and that’s why Kelly recommends a healthy dose of probiotics, carbohydrates, electrolytes, minerals and so much more. Lifeway Kefir is a great way to recover from any workout routine. “It’s the perfect way to get in that nutrition after the workout,” she adds.

These are just a few ways that Kelly Springer can help set you on the right path to better health. To learn more about what she can do for you, visit her online at KellysChoice.org.