(WSYR-TV) — Dieting can be hard, but that doesn’t mean all diets have to be that way. Dr. Nelly Kazzaz and Andrea Atcheson joined the show Tuesday to discuss the benefits of the Mediterranean Diet.

The duo breaks down everything from what kind of foods are involved, whether the diet is seasonal, the health benefits, and of course… how is wine intertwined in the diet.

For more tips to keep your heart healthy, make sure to visit TheHeartHealthAcademy.com or check out Andrea Atcheson’s Facebook.