(WSYR-TV) — If heartburn is a problem for you, you’re not alone. Studies show that 15 million people suffer heartburn every day. Just over five years ago, St. Joseph’s Hospital opened the first dedicated treatment center for heartburn and related conditions in the greater Syracuse area.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Borys Buniak and surgeon Dr. Beata Belfield share details on the treatment offered at St. Joseph’s Health.

Should you need surgery, you will be surrounded by a team of experts committed to your well-being and who will work in concert with other specialists and primary care providers as part of a coordinated treatment plan.

While many people think that heartburn is just an inevitable part of life, that’s not necessarily the case. The folks at St. Joseph’s Health can recommend full range of treatment options to manage or eliminate symptoms so you can enjoy life fully.

For more information about the heartburn center at St. Joseph’s Health, check out sjhsyr.org or call 1-866-478-2876.