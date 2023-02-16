(WSYR-TV) — The groundhog may have predicted six more weeks of winter, but you may need to start thinking about the quality of your air conditioner.

RJ Holbrook, the CEO of Holbrook Heating & Air Conditioning, talks about how important it is to be aware of your house’s indoor air quality. He also suggests products you can buy to monitor and improve indoor air quality. Improving your house’s indoor air quality can help prevent germs from spreading to other house members.

To contact Holbrook Heating so you can improve your house’s ventilation system, feel free to browse HolbrookHeating.com.