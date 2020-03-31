Helio Health Continues to offer Substance Abuse And Mental Health Support During COVID-19

If you are someone you love needs mental or substance abuse help during the COVID-19 pandemic, Helio Health is open and admitting patients. The treatment facility asks that you call before coming in for a brief pre screening in order to keep everyone safe.
For more information on how Helio Health can help visit them online at helio.health or call 315-471-1564.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App