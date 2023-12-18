(WSYR-TV) — While this time of year is meant for laughter and love, for some, it’s a truly dark time. That’s where Helio Health would like to help.

They’re available during the holiday season and that includes a new 24/7 crisis center will be there to support folks in crisis throughout the year, including during this holiday season.

Helio Health has a wide variety of services available to the community, including a drop-in recovery center, which has holiday hours and support available throughout the holiday season.

Lisa Mancini, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Tania Lyons the Crisis Center Service Director joined Bridge Street to talk about the services.

If you or a loved one are in need of Helio Health’s services, and don’t know where to start, visit helio.health