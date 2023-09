(WSYR-TV) — Ducks Unlimited conserves, restores, and manages wetlands and associated habitats in North America. The Syracuse chapter is looking to you to help them preserve our wetlands.

You can do that by taking part in their charity dinner on September 28, 2023 at the Double Tree on Carrier Circle at 5:30.

The Syracuse chapter is one of the oldest chapters in the organization. They are looking for new members and volunteers and it’s open to everyone.

Visit the Facebook for more information.