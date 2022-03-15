More than 2 million refugees have been displaced since the Ukrainian conflict began, with many more fleeing their home country by the thousands. Locally, the Ukrainian community has been doing whatever they can to help friends and family members in this great time of need.

Nelya Timoschuk and Andrey Pechenyy are two members of the Syracuse Ukrainian Community in Central New York and they say that even some of their friends and community members have already stepped up to travel to Poland.

Andrey adds that the impacts of what’s happening in the Ukraine is heavily effecting the community here at home.

“When this all started two weeks ago, we have tried to help individually but the number of people who need our help has only increased,” he says. “We are really just trying to get whatever together what we can, to help in any way we can.”

Nelya says that while most of her family is safe for now, that they are seeing many Ukrainians fleeing from the danger zones. The need for medical supplies and food is greater than ever.

“Food is a big need as families have just left everything behind and just fled,” she says. “A lot of people are on the go and they all want is to eat.”

From medical first aid supplies to food and even funds to help with finding families a place to stay, both Nelya and Andrey say that every little bit helps. They also add that the strong support from people here in Syracuse has been overwhelming and so heartwarming.

“We just want to thank our community. They have come together in many ways to help. We’re trying here to take whatever we have and send it over there in the best possible way and we’re so grateful for all that everyone is doing to help.”

The Ukrainian Pentecostal Church is accepting donations online that will go directly to humanitarian aid and medical supplies for refugees in the Ukraine. To donate, visit UPC.life and click on the “donate to Ukraine” button under the announcements on the homepage.