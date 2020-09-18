‘Help Me Grow Onondaga’ Helping Local Kids Thrive

Helping local children grow and develop is the message behind the initiative ‘Help Me Grow Onondaga’.
The program is designed for kids birth to 5 years old and ensures that children are given proper resources to reach their full potential. Program Director Summer Merrick says their main goal is to teach families about child development and understand where to go within the community.
To learn more you can visit, HelpMeGrowNY.org.
