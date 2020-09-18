‘Help Me Grow Onondaga’ Helping Local Kids Thrive

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Helping local children grow and develop is the message behind the initiative ‘Help Me Grow Onondaga’.

The program is designed for kids birth to 5 years old and ensures that children are given proper resources to reach their full potential. Program Director Summer Merrick says their main goal is to teach families about child development and understand where to go within the community.

To learn more you can visit, HelpMeGrowNY.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected