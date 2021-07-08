Help ‘Putt’ An End To Diaper Need In CNY

The CNY Diaper Bank is hosting a family-friendly event encouraging community members to ‘putt’ an end to diaper need in Central New York.

The local volunteer-run nonprofit collects diapers for families in need and Founder Michela Hugo says that the need is great each and every day for families in our community.

The CNY Diaper Bank works with 37 partner agencies in Central New York to distribute up to 185,000 diapers to more than 3,000 local babies and toddlers each month. The organization has distributed nearly 4 million diapers since its inception, including 2 million diapers in 2020.

From July 9 through the 18th, the community is invited to participate in a round of miniature golf at Fairmount Glen Miniature Golf during normal business hours from 10 a.m. to midnight daily.

Tickets are $15 each, and every tickets comes with a complimentary ice cream cone at the course. Children 5 years old and younger play free. Participants will self score and prizes will be awarded by age group at random. All proceeds from the event will go to the CNY Diaper Bank’s distribution program.

To learn more about how you can help and to purchase tickets, visit CNYDiaperBank.org/events.