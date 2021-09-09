Help The Food Bank of CNY During Hunger Action Month

September is Hunger Action Month across the United States and right here in central New York. Hunger Action Month is a public call to action on behalf of the increasing number of people in need of food assistance across the country.

According to the Food Bank’s eleven county service area of central and northern New York, one in seven people are food insecure, meaning that they do not know where their next meal will come from.

To help combat food insecurity in Central New York, the Food Bank of Central New York invites the community to take action all month long.

On Saturday, September 11 the Camillus-Solvay-Geddes Rotary is hosting a Walk for Hunger at 10am. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the work of the Food Bank. On September 16th, customers are invited to Talking Cursive Brewing Company for their second installment of Brews & bites from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. A $20 donation will get you a pint and a food voucher. And for those looking to make an impact throughout the month, stop into Davidson Ford at 3690 State Route 31 in Liverpool to help fill their donation truck through September 20th. For each pound of food donated, Davidson Ford will donate $1 to the Food Bank.

To learn more about the 30 ways you can donate in 30 days, visit the Food Bank of Central New York or make an online donation today.