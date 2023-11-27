(WSYR-TV) — It’s officially the season of giving and for the 31st year, local grocers are making it easy for you to help those in need.

This year’s ScanAway Hunger campaign is underway at independent grocers around Central New York. Tim Fox joined the Rescue Mission’s Mackenzie Naum and Kristin Rizzo at Nichols Supermarket in Liverpool to get the details.

You can learn more about the ScanAway Hunger program at RescueMissionAlliance.org/events. You can also learn more by visiting the Rescue Mission Alliance Facebook page.