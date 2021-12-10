Help The Salvation Army of Syracuse and The Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is underway and in its final weeks and volunteers are gearing up for this year’s Christmas Bureau.

This year, The Salvation Army of Syracuse will have 32 live kettles across Onondaga County until December 24th. This number is down from a normal 45 live kettles in previous years.

Executive Director Linda Lopez says that every donation provides help and hope to those in need not just during the holiday season, but every day.

“I think what people miss is that the kettles don’t just support Christmas, they support the things that we do all year long,” she says. ” Kettles make sure all the families have shelter and make sure people have food through the food pantry and all the things come about in part because of this sum people give for the kettles.”

New this year, donors can give through PayPal and Venmo. This year they hope to raise $220,000 for Onondaga County.

The annual Christmas Distribution will also return this year and is planned for December 15th. The Salvation Army will host one more registration day for people register on Monday, December 13th from 11am to 2pm at the Oncenter.

This year, Linda says that volunteers are eager to get back to their annual tradition of giving to the community and now more than ever she adds that it’s so important.

“We found over the last few years that people had a need for food and we also did rental support for folks and counselling too,” she adds. “There’s been a lot of different stress on people and everyone was feeling the stress and our staff was able to come out and do what they could during these challenging times and we’re very thankful for that.

People interested in donating can:

Drop cash or coins into one of the 32 red kettles across Onondaga County

Scan the QR code to donate through PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay or Google Pay at any red kettle

Donate to virtually at salarmy.us/empredkettle

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount.

Text CuseKettles21 to 41444

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community. to learn more about how you can help, visit sasyr.org .