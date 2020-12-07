Help The Salvation Army This Holiday During Their Red Kettle Campaign

The sound of kettle bells are often reminiscent of the holiday season but this year, the red kettles have even more meaning as they represent an even greater need for the Salvation Army.

The funds raised through the organization’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19, while requests for services are at an all-time high. Due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins, and the decline in foot traffic, the Salvation Army could see up to a 50-percent decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettle campaign. The low numbers could also mean that they can only provide limited services for the most vulnerable.

This year, the Salvation Army of Syracuse will have 32 live kettles out until December 24th. During a normal, non-COVID year, the organization has 45 live kettles across Onondaga County.

If you’d like to help the Salvation Army of Syracuse this holiday season you can donate in a variety of ways.

Donate in person at a red kettle location or digitally by visiting salarmy.us/empredkettle. You can also ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying “Alexa, donate to the Salvation Army.” Text CUSEKETTLES2020 to 41444 to donate via your mobile phone.

