(WSYR-TV) — Winter can be cold and you can do your part to “Share the Warmth.” It’s the United Way’s drive to collect winter coats and accessories for people in need in our community.

Katie Hanlon, Community Engagement Manager at United Way of Central New York, Lindsay Weichert, Commercial Bank Officer at Community Bank and Merissa Lynch, Marketing Manager at COR Development talked about the drive and the community’s support.

For more information on how and where to donate, visit WarmCNY.com or UnitedWeDoMore.org/ShareTheWarmth.