Help Those Impacted By Hunger on #GivingTuesday

Founded in 2009, Music for the Mission set out to help those impacted by hunger within the Central New York community. Now more than ever, amid COVID-19, they need your help.

Joe Stanley of Stanley Law Offices, founded Music For The Mission with the singular mission of helping the homeless and hungry population living in Central New York. On GivingTuesday, the non-profit organization is asking for your help as they navigate the days and months ahead to continue to make a difference within the community.

Within the last year, Music For The Mission has been able to send $1,000 directly to small non-profits dedicated to helping address the spike in hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those agencies include, Syracuse Northeast Community Cupboard, Lowville Food Pantry, Open Door Mission, Rome Lions Club, Carthage Food Pantry, Sullivan Food Cupboard, Erin’s Angels, Pulaski and Food Cupboard

If you’d like to make a donation to Music For The Mission, or to learn more, visit them online at MusicForTheMission.org.