Helpful Virtual Mental Health Resources Available During COVID-19

The online therapy company Talkspace reported a 65 percent jump in customers since February proving that people are looking for help regardless of social distancing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the mental health crisis that exists around the world. With anxiety, depression and drug overdoses on the rise, now more than ever people are in need of treatment options online.

Paul Brethen, knows all too well about the importance of offering help to those struggling with addiction and mental illness. Brethen, who is the co-founder of SoberBuddy, and a certified addiction specialist says that holding people accountable online or in person can be critical.

Virtual AA meetings and mental health Facebook groups have become the new normal during the pandemic and Brethen urges everyone who needs help, to seek it out and find someone to talk to that can help. Staying on track during an uncertain time can be tough for some, but he adds that with the right help, it is possible.

SoberBuddy is just one outlet that can help. To learn more visit YourSoberBuddy.com.