Live Now
Governor Cuomo Delivers COVID-19 Briefing in Buffalo

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Helpful Virtual Mental Health Resources Available During COVID-19

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The online therapy company Talkspace reported a 65 percent jump in customers since February proving that people are looking for help regardless of social distancing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the mental health crisis that exists around the world. With anxiety, depression and drug overdoses on the rise, now more than ever people are in need of treatment options online.

Paul Brethen, knows all too well about the importance of offering help to those struggling with addiction and mental illness. Brethen, who is the co-founder of SoberBuddy, and a certified addiction specialist says that holding people accountable online or in person can be critical.

Virtual AA meetings and mental health Facebook groups have become the new normal during the pandemic and Brethen urges everyone who needs help, to seek it out and find someone to talk to that can help. Staying on track during an uncertain time can be tough for some, but he adds that with the right help, it is possible.

SoberBuddy is just one outlet that can help. To learn more visit YourSoberBuddy.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected