Helping kids cope as COVID-19 continues

Kids are back to school and life has some semblance of normalcy but the reality is that the pandemic is far from over and experts say the kids are not all right. Dr. Tanya Pellettiere says that the mental health issues that have risen since COVID-19 began, were actually part of an ongoing problem that started long before we ever even knew about the virus.

Children need stability and connection to support their own healthy awareness, she says and when the world around us is unknown, it also presents problems for our children.

Talking to children and keeping the lines of communication open are very important. Dr. Pellettiere adds that families who keep dialogue going can really be formative for kids when they’re trying to process all that has been happening. Listening can also make a big difference as well as sharing in the experience with our kids. Making our children aware of our own struggles with the daily demands and challenges brought on by the pandemic can help them relate and feel safe knowing that you’ve been there too.

Furthermore, she says that children need space and support to learn to cope and manage their emotions and it’s important for everyone to know and understand that there is no quick fix to this. We all have to take it one day at a time.

Dr. Pellettiere works with children and families in and around Central New York. To learn more about how she can help you, visit her on Facebook.