(WSYR-TV) — Elmcrest Children’s Center provides treatment programs for children with emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric disturbances, and developmental disabilities.

Now they are opening two crisis respite residences to aid children who are experiencing depression, anxiety, stressful times, or other mental health issues. Two residences, Heron Hall, and White Pine Hall are home-like settings with six bedrooms each. Youth in crisis, ages 5-18, may stay up to 21 days, while they (or their families) are going through difficult times.

Filling us in on their new program is Director of Crisis Respite Services, Dan Burns.

To learn more go online and visit https://elmcrest.org/.