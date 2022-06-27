Millions of teens and young adults have potentially risked their health as a result of vaping. Though many people depend on vaping nicotine to relax, studies show that vaping can actually increase feelings of stress and anxiety.

Nonprofit organization Truth Initiative is committed to helping teens and adults live healthier, smoke-free lives through regular text messages helping and encouraging members to stop vaping. The one-of-a-kind program offers advice from health experts as well as other young people who have successfully quit vaping on how to make the change.

Program founder Megan Jacobs says that vaping over the past several years has become an epidemic. Thankfully, she decided to do something and make a difference.

College student Parker Kerns says he began vaping at the young age of 14. He was just a freshman in high school. During that time, he often felt as though he couldn’t find any support for his growing addiction to nicotine.

“I saw a ‘Truth’ ad online for the “This Is Quitting” program, and through their daily text messages, I’d find inspiration, ways to quit, all these different things that would distract me from, you know, thoughts of going back to vaping,” Parker explains. Ever since Parker started the program in the fall, he’s been vape and nicotine-free. “I’m feeling much better now and I’m doing a lot better mentally,” he adds.

Any person age 13-24 can sign up to become part of the program for free. Just text “DITCHVAPE” to 88709. Once you sign up, you tell the program a little bit about yourself and your quitting journey. The program sends texts that include ways to build up confidence, tips on quitting, how to get through withdrawals, and more. Program members can also send texts if they’re struggling to stay on track in their quitting journey.

For more information, visit truthinitiative.org/thisisquitting.