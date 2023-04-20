(WSYR-TV) — Whether it is illness or Father Time, everyone deserves the right to age gracefully. MoPro Mobility is a Syracuse company that helps make life easier when mobility gets harder. Mari Curry and Sophie are here today to discuss what the store has to offer.

Mari Curry is a Certified Mastectomy Fitter and the Retail Manager of MoPro Mobility. She is joined by Sophie, the lovable mascot of the store. Curry discusses the products that are at the store such as stair lifts and scooters. She also talks about how important it is to get the help you need when you find that you or a loved one is having a hard time getting around.

MoPro Mobility is a welcoming store that offers a variety of products to help with mobility issues. To learn more about what products they have, visit MoProCorp.com.