The Henninger Lady Knights Volleyball team is paying it forwrad to help those in the Ukraine, and Varsity Coach Michelle Polsin is also stepping in to help.

The team is hosting a t-shirt, bracelet and bake sale with the goal of raising more than $1,000 and the cause is close to many within the school Michelle says.

“We have a professional photographer who happens to be Ukrainian who donates his time and talent every year to doing a full photo shoot for the varsity team and the students wanted to be able to help knowing that the issue was so close to home for him,” she says.

So far, the bake sale has raised $400 and the team is also selling friendship bracelets and stickers too. With the projected goal, Michelle says they hope to donate the funds to World Central Kitchen who has boots on the ground feeding and helping Ukrainians. The fundraiser is also a great opportunity for the girls to understand how even a little bit can make a big difference.

“I always tell the girls I want them to experience the world,” she says. “It’s a big place, you are part of something special and a lot of people give to this program so it’s our turn to give something back.”

T-shirts for Ukraine at Henninger High School by The Lady Knights Volleyball Team are available for purchase now through April 29th. They’re$12 each or $20 when you use the coupon HEN4UKRAINE. Stickers are $3 each or two for $5. To purchase yours today, visit Papas-Sports.com.