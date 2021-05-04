Here’s One Thing You Need To Know About Hiring A Babysitter or Someone To Mow Your Lawn

The attorneys at the Stanley Law Offices are once again helping us all better understand a couple of complex topics: Workers Compensation and Social Security Disability.

They are hosting a free webinar on Wednesday, May 5th to help homeowners understand their rights and responsibilities when it comes to hiring “casual employees” such as babysitters and those who come to mow your lawn.

“Casual employees can’t collect Workers Comp under the Workers Comp law” says the firm’s owner, attorney Joe Stanley. “They’re entitled to these benefits as a protection to homeowners, regardless of fault. So, when you hire someone to babysit or mow your lawn, you’re covered in case something happens. So, you shouldn’t be afraid. People worry about will I get sued or this? But your homeowners policy has this endorsement so that it’s an important thing, and I don’t think many people know that.”

Stanley says when hiring an independent contractor for major projects, always make sure to get a written contract and ensure they have proper liability insurance.

The webinar will touch on these aspects of Workers Compensation and Social Security Disability and many others. Participants will also have the chance to ask questions and interact directly with the attorneys.

It starts at 3pm on the Stanley Law Facebook Page (@CuzJoeKnows) and will also be available on Zoom via Eventbrite.

For legal help, contact the Stanley Law Offices at 800-608-3333 or visit their website at StanleyLawOffices.com